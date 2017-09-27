Mayoral candidates go head-to-head at forum

The race for the next mayor of Billings is on. Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann answered many questions tonight that helped voters face a difficult question: Who will they vote for as their next mayor?



The candidate forum included the two mayoral candidates as well as those vying for open city council seats. They discussed topics that are deemed most important to the city.



"I loved being here," said one audience member Roger Bernhardt. "I thought it was important. It's too bad the crowd wasn't more because there was a whole lot of info that was given out by all the candidates."



One of the questions asked, was what each candidate would do to improve public safety.



"The police department would be looking to hire more cops," Cole said. "How to do that, with the two year re-appraisal cycle for the sixth year. The city's funding is actually doing better. To having that extra money, we need to prioritize with some police force."



Another question that arose was about the One Big Sky Center Project.



"Is it going to require another subsidy group operation?" Essmann said.



"I would guess a lot of the people here already had an idea of who they liked and who they didn't like, but I think it did give people who came more information and more information is good to make an informed decision," audience member Scot Miller said.



Voters head to the polls November 7th to cast their vote for mayor and city council.