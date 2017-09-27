Mayoral candidates go head-to-head at forum

The race for the next mayor of Billings is on. Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann answered many questions tonight that helped voters face a difficult question: Who will they vote for as their next mayor?
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Two weeks ago, the Billings city council voted 6 to 5 not to allow pot belly pigs as pets within city limits. Several pot belly pig owners are fighting back because they say the city's recent vote will mean they will have to give up their family pets.
Montana is seeing colder temperatures, as well as fog and frost this morning. We spoke with a vehicle safety expert on what you should consider now that winter is just around the corner.
A 12-year-old boy from Billings recently had his bike stolen after parking it at a local school in the city. What happened next is another story all on its own.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.
"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last."
A wake was held in Ashland today at Ozzy's father's house. Some people said it was a ceremony to say their last goodbyes while others said the wake was to celebrate his life.
We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD.
Two weeks ago, the Billings city council voted 6 to 5 not to allow pot belly pigs as pets within city limits. Several pot belly pig owners are fighting back because they say the city's recent vote will mean they will have to give up their family pets.
The wedding photographer captured it all on camera!
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.
