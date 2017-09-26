Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time - KULR8.com |News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.
    
The kingdom, which announced the change on Tuesday, was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving and for years had garnered negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.
    
Women's rights activists since the 1990s have been pushing for the right to drive, saying it represents their larger struggle for equal rights under the law.
    
The state-run Saudi Press Agency and state TV reported the news late Tuesday evening, saying a royal order was issued for both men and women to be issued drivers' licenses.  A committee will be formed to look into how to implement the new order.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:43:22 GMT

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

  • Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time

    Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:30:26 GMT

    Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom. 

    Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom. 

  • At least 100 NFL players kneel or sit in protest

    At least 100 NFL players kneel or sit in protest

    Sunday, September 24 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-09-25 02:58:54 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room. 

    NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room. 

    •   

  • Most Popular