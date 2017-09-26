Wedding photographer captures groom saving little boy on wedding day

A couple in Canada was only married for a few minutes, when the groom ran away and jumped into a pond - but he did it to save a boy's life!

Luckily, the wedding photographer captured everything on camera, and those photos are now going viral.

Three children had been following newlyweds Brittany and Clay Cook around after their ceremony at a park in Ontario. Clay was keeping an eye on them because they were near water.

When one of the boys was actually pushed in, Clay rushed in to rescue him, tux and all. And photographer Darren Hatt got all the action on camera.

"It was a commendable thing he did and he sprung into action incredibly quick," Hatt said. "Almost as soon as I realized what was going on he already saved the day."

Brittany is now calling Clay her "hero husband."

"That's Clay," she said. "It doesn't even surprise me that happened. It's something he would instinctively do."