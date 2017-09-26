Montana veteran responds to viral service dog video

We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD.
Hey seniors, are you looking for free money? Then you need to apply for scholarships!
Every year countless Americans come in contact with some sort of virus that makes them sick.
Two weeks ago, the Billings city council voted 6 to 5 not to allow pot belly pigs as pets within city limits. Several pot belly pig owners are fighting back because they say the city's recent vote will mean they will have to give up their family pets.
Sleep is an important part of life, but are teenagers getting enough of it?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.
A wake was held in Ashland today at Ozzy's father's house. Some people said it was a ceremony to say their last goodbyes while others said the wake was to celebrate his life.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.
A 12-year-old boy from Billings recently had his bike stolen after parking it at a local school in the city. What happened next is another story all on its own.
The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. Now, the last of the four candidates takes the stage. They all come with unique qualifications. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox; Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State University; Seth Bodnar, the chief digital officer at General Electric Transportation; And Charles Ambrose, who we profile now.
Every year countless Americans come in contact with some sort of virus that makes them sick.
