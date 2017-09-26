Montana veteran responds to viral service dog video - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Montana veteran responds to viral service dog video

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
WAKE UP MONTANA -

A wounded veteran from Polson is at the center of a national controversy, and it's all over his service dog.

The story starts at a restaurant in Delaware, where a woman reportedly began yelling at veteran Bill Austin's service dog and calling the animal "nasty."

We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD. He says the woman in the restaurant was complaining about the dog being in the restaurant while she was eating.

Bill's wife then confronted the woman, explaining why the service dog was there, and the woman responded by yelling aggressively. 

Bill says fortunately the dog did remain calm, and the police eventually came and calmed the scene down.

He says no chargers were filed, and he is just happy nobody got hurt. 

The restaurant, Kathy's Crab House, released a statement saying, in part:

We would like to express at this time how sorry we are over the embarrassing turn of events that occurred earlier this week in our restaurant, here in Delaware City. It is unfortunate that some of the public are not familiar with federal regulations regarding service animals, which, in fact, do permit service animals into establishments such as grocery stores, public buildings and restaurants, giving aid and comfort to their masters in their time of need. That being said, we would like to take what may have been perceived as a negative incident and turn this into a positive opportunity, by educating and enlightening the public about the role of service animals and how they help and serve many returning veterans who have suffered serious wounds and injuries, as well as those veterans suffering from PTSD. So, at this time, we would like to announce that we will be sponsoring a fundraising effort for veterans and service animals thru the Montana Wounded Warriors. We would like to enlist your help as a sponsor, volunteer, or as a donor and help us enlighten and educate the public as well as to help those veterans in need. Details need to be finalized at this time, but as they come together, we will make additional announcements to keep you apprised of our progress.

The restaurant said they are sponsoring a fundraising effort for veterans and service animals through Montana Wounded Warriors.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:15:31 GMT

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.

  • Wake held in Ashland brings awareness to violence within the community

    Wake held in Ashland brings awareness to violence within the community

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-09-25 04:29:51 GMT

    A wake was held in Ashland today at Ozzy's father's house. Some people said it was a ceremony to say their last goodbyes while others said the wake was to celebrate his life.

    A wake was held in Ashland today at Ozzy's father's house. Some people said it was a ceremony to say their last goodbyes while others said the wake was to celebrate his life.

  • Pot bellied pig owners push back

    Pot bellied pig owners push back

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-09-26 04:46:08 GMT

    Two weeks ago, the Billings city council voted 6 to 5 not to allow pot belly pigs as pets within city limits. Several pot belly pig owners are fighting back because they say the city's recent vote will mean they will have to give up their family pets. 

    Two weeks ago, the Billings city council voted 6 to 5 not to allow pot belly pigs as pets within city limits. Several pot belly pig owners are fighting back because they say the city's recent vote will mean they will have to give up their family pets. 

  • Hunter attacked by bear near Hungry Horse reservoir

    Hunter attacked by bear near Hungry Horse reservoir

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:45:41 GMT

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

  • Boy gets big surprise after his bike gets stolen

    Boy gets big surprise after his bike gets stolen

    Monday, September 25 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-09-26 00:23:06 GMT

    A 12-year-old boy from Billings recently had his bike stolen after parking it at a local school in the city. What happened next is another story all on its own.

    A 12-year-old boy from Billings recently had his bike stolen after parking it at a local school in the city. What happened next is another story all on its own.

  • UM Presidential Finalist: Charles Ambrose

    UM Presidential Finalist: Charles Ambrose

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-26 04:49:15 GMT

    The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. Now, the last of the four candidates takes the stage. They all come with unique qualifications. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox; Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State University; Seth Bodnar, the chief digital officer at General Electric Transportation; And Charles Ambrose, who we profile now.

    The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. Now, the last of the four candidates takes the stage. They all come with unique qualifications. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox; Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State University; Seth Bodnar, the chief digital officer at General Electric Transportation; And Charles Ambrose, who we profile now.

  • How to stay healthy when everyone else in the office is sick

    How to stay healthy when everyone else in the office is sick

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:17 AM EDT2017-09-26 10:17:05 GMT

    Every year countless Americans come in contact with some sort of virus that makes them sick. 

    Every year countless Americans come in contact with some sort of virus that makes them sick. 

  • Grizzly bear in northwest Wyoming attacks hunter

    Grizzly bear in northwest Wyoming attacks hunter

    A 41-year-old man hunting in northwest Wyoming has been injured in a grizzly bear attack.
    A 41-year-old man hunting in northwest Wyoming has been injured in a grizzly bear attack.