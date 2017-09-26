Montana veteran responds to viral service dog video

A wounded veteran from Polson is at the center of a national controversy, and it's all over his service dog.

The story starts at a restaurant in Delaware, where a woman reportedly began yelling at veteran Bill Austin's service dog and calling the animal "nasty."

We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD. He says the woman in the restaurant was complaining about the dog being in the restaurant while she was eating.

Bill's wife then confronted the woman, explaining why the service dog was there, and the woman responded by yelling aggressively.

Bill says fortunately the dog did remain calm, and the police eventually came and calmed the scene down.

He says no chargers were filed, and he is just happy nobody got hurt.

The restaurant, Kathy's Crab House, released a statement saying, in part:

We would like to express at this time how sorry we are over the embarrassing turn of events that occurred earlier this week in our restaurant, here in Delaware City. It is unfortunate that some of the public are not familiar with federal regulations regarding service animals, which, in fact, do permit service animals into establishments such as grocery stores, public buildings and restaurants, giving aid and comfort to their masters in their time of need. That being said, we would like to take what may have been perceived as a negative incident and turn this into a positive opportunity, by educating and enlightening the public about the role of service animals and how they help and serve many returning veterans who have suffered serious wounds and injuries, as well as those veterans suffering from PTSD. So, at this time, we would like to announce that we will be sponsoring a fundraising effort for veterans and service animals thru the Montana Wounded Warriors. We would like to enlist your help as a sponsor, volunteer, or as a donor and help us enlighten and educate the public as well as to help those veterans in need. Details need to be finalized at this time, but as they come together, we will make additional announcements to keep you apprised of our progress.

