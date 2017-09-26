Pot bellied pig owners push back

Two weeks ago, the Billings city council voted 6 to 5 not to allow pot belly pigs as pets within city limits.

Several pot belly pig owners are fighting back because they say the city's recent vote will mean they will have to give up their family pets.

Many of the emotional pig owners came forward to speak to council member Monday, asking for one last chance to change their mind and keep pigs.

After the meeting, pigs are still not allowed within city limits.

Council members say they are trying to find a solution so current pig owners can keep their pigs.