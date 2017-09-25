Safety tips on how to winterize your vehicle - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Safety tips on how to winterize your vehicle

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Montana is seeing colder temperatures, as well as fog and frost this morning. KULR 8 spoke with marketing specialist Mariah Sampson from American Auto Body. She said your tires are the most important thing on your vehicle because they're in contact with the road all the time.

Attached to the clip is some video that we captured last winter. Sampson said snow tires or all weather tires is the way to go. She also said to give yourself an extra 10 to 15 minutes in the morning so that you can warm up your car.

When KULR 8's Briana Monte asked Sampson about the frost that was covering my windshield this morning, here's what she had to say.

"If you have a garage, park your vehicle in the garage or give your car a little time to warm up in the morning," Sampson said. "Again, we caution people with that though. Make sure you can lock your vehicle while it's warming up so no one can come in and steal it or anything like that so if you have an automatic car starter, you know, those are great to utilize this time of year."

Sampson said a smart thing to do is have kitty litter and an extra snow shovel in case your car gets stuck on the side of the road and you need to get out.

