Boy gets big surprise after his bike gets stolen - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Boy gets big surprise after his bike gets stolen

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A 12-year-old boy from Billings recently had his bike stolen after parking it at a local school in the city. What happened next is another story all on its own.

Samuel Boese had gotten two flat tires one day and decided to park it at his siblings' school. After playing on the playground, Samuel found his bike lock had been cut and his bike was gone. Samuel's mother, Erika Lincoln, said he was heartbroken.

Angie Jarvis saw Erika's post and decided to do something to brighten Samuel's day. Her family decided to donate one of their bikes that was never used. Samuel's mother Erika said that her son was so surprised.

"We're just thankful to live in a community where others are going to reach out and help even when it's not necessary," Lincoln said. "She just didn't even think about herself. She just had major back surgery and yet she loaded that bike up and drove it over so she could surprise him."

"There are till good good people in this community and to see people bend over backward when somebody's in need and they've taught us a lot and this is just a small way that we could help and so we did it," Jarvis said.

Angie Jarvis said helping others doesn't end here. She said everyone in the community helps one another and she's going to continue to do so.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Safety tips on how to winterize your vehicle

    Safety tips on how to winterize your vehicle

    Monday, September 25 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-09-26 00:42:14 GMT

    Montana is seeing colder temperatures, as well as fog and frost this morning. We spoke with a vehicle safety expert on what you should consider now that winter is just around the corner.

    Montana is seeing colder temperatures, as well as fog and frost this morning. We spoke with a vehicle safety expert on what you should consider now that winter is just around the corner.

  • Boy gets big surprise after his bike gets stolen

    Boy gets big surprise after his bike gets stolen

    Monday, September 25 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-09-26 00:23:06 GMT

    A 12-year-old boy from Billings recently had his bike stolen after parking it at a local school in the city. What happened next is another story all on its own.

    A 12-year-old boy from Billings recently had his bike stolen after parking it at a local school in the city. What happened next is another story all on its own.

  • Can disasters in other states affect Montana's insurance rates?

    Can disasters in other states affect Montana's insurance rates?

    Monday, September 25 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-09-25 19:45:13 GMT

    In the last month, hurricanes have ravaged parts of Texas and Florida with wind damage, power outages and severe flooding. But can the storm damage in other states have an effect on us here in Montana?

    In the last month, hurricanes have ravaged parts of Texas and Florida with wind damage, power outages and severe flooding. But can the storm damage in other states have an effect on us here in Montana?

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wake held in Ashland brings awareness to violence within the community

    Wake held in Ashland brings awareness to violence within the community

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-09-25 04:29:51 GMT

    A wake was held in Ashland today at Ozzy's father's house. Some people said it was a ceremony to say their last goodbyes while others said the wake was to celebrate his life.

    A wake was held in Ashland today at Ozzy's father's house. Some people said it was a ceremony to say their last goodbyes while others said the wake was to celebrate his life.

  • Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:15:31 GMT

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.

  • At least 100 NFL players kneel or sit in protest

    At least 100 NFL players kneel or sit in protest

    Sunday, September 24 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-09-25 02:58:54 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room. 

    NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room. 

  • Verizon will not terminate Montana contracts

    Verizon will not terminate Montana contracts

    Friday, September 22 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-09-22 15:41:48 GMT

    U.S. Senator Jon Tester has successfully defended Montanans from Verizon’s attempt to terminate contracts. Verizon responded to Tester’s demands Friday. Tester received assurances from Verizon that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract.

    U.S. Senator Jon Tester has successfully defended Montanans from Verizon’s attempt to terminate contracts. Verizon responded to Tester’s demands Friday. Tester received assurances from Verizon that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract.

  • Trumps new travel ban adds new countries

    Trumps new travel ban adds new countries

    Sunday, September 24 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-09-25 02:48:39 GMT

    President Donald Trump issued a new order, revising his controversial travel ban. 

    President Donald Trump issued a new order, revising his controversial travel ban. 

  • 97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee in support of anthem protests

    97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee in support of anthem protests

    Monday, September 25 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-09-25 18:25:28 GMT

    Brennan Gilmore posted a Twitter picture Sunday morning of his grandfather, John Middlemas, kneeling while wearing a veteran's cap.

    Brennan Gilmore posted a Twitter picture Sunday morning of his grandfather, John Middlemas, kneeling while wearing a veteran's cap.

  • 20 Facts about Mount St. Helens

    20 Facts about Mount St. Helens

    Wednesday, May 18 2016 10:50 AM EDT2016-05-18 14:50:56 GMT

    MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.

    MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.

  • How to tackle your debt before it consumes you

    How to tackle your debt before it consumes you

    Monday, September 25 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-09-25 10:23:34 GMT

    Being in debt is something that can loom over you. 

    Being in debt is something that can loom over you. 