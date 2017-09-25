Boy gets big surprise after his bike gets stolen

A 12-year-old boy from Billings recently had his bike stolen after parking it at a local school in the city. What happened next is another story all on its own.



Samuel Boese had gotten two flat tires one day and decided to park it at his siblings' school. After playing on the playground, Samuel found his bike lock had been cut and his bike was gone. Samuel's mother, Erika Lincoln, said he was heartbroken.



Angie Jarvis saw Erika's post and decided to do something to brighten Samuel's day. Her family decided to donate one of their bikes that was never used. Samuel's mother Erika said that her son was so surprised.



"We're just thankful to live in a community where others are going to reach out and help even when it's not necessary," Lincoln said. "She just didn't even think about herself. She just had major back surgery and yet she loaded that bike up and drove it over so she could surprise him."



"There are till good good people in this community and to see people bend over backward when somebody's in need and they've taught us a lot and this is just a small way that we could help and so we did it," Jarvis said.



Angie Jarvis said helping others doesn't end here. She said everyone in the community helps one another and she's going to continue to do so.