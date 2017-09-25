Anthony Weiner sentenced to almost two years for sexting scandal

Anthony Weiner must report to prison by Nov. 6 to begin serving his 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.



As his sentence was announced Monday, the former Democratic congressman from New York dropped his head into his hand and wept, then stared straight ahead. After the hearing ended and Judge Denise Cote left the bench, he sat in his seat for several minutes, continuing to cry.



Weiner was also fined $10,000. After his sentence is served, he must undergo internet monitoring and must have no contact with his victim. He must also enroll in a sex-offender treatment program.



Before announcing the sentence, Cote said there was "no evidence of deviant interest in teenagers or minors" on Weiner's part. She also said he is finally receiving effective treatment for what she said has been described as "sexual hyperactivity."