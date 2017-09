If you think only humans can drink pumpkin spice lattes, think again. Your furry friends can now get a PSL, too.

Pet food company The Honest Kitchen is releasing pumpkin spice latte mix for dogs and cats.

The mix contains goats milk, pumpkin, honey and aromatic spices. The can sells for $11.99 and contains enough mix to make 10 dog-sized lattes.

They'll start shipping it out in October.