Crowd Surfing 9/24 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Crowd Surfing 9/24

Posted: Updated:

A cool down in Montana this past week before a warm up this week is the subject of this week's Crowd Surfing.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Crowd Surfing 9/24

    Crowd Surfing 9/24

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-09-25 04:50:10 GMT

    A cool down in Montana this past week before a warm up this week is the subject of this week's Crowd Surfing.

    A cool down in Montana this past week before a warm up this week is the subject of this week's Crowd Surfing.

  • Griz can't hold second half lead, lose to EWU 48-41

    Griz can't hold second half lead, lose to EWU 48-41

    Sunday, September 24 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-09-24 05:05:05 GMT

    Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good. 

    Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good. 

  • Rocky Defense Holds Yotes to 7 Points in Win

    Rocky Defense Holds Yotes to 7 Points in Win

    Sunday, September 24 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-09-24 04:39:09 GMT

    The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.

    The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.

    •   