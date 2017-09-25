Wake held in Ashland brings awareness to violence within the com - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Wake held in Ashland brings awareness to violence within the community

Posted:
By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

On the morning of September 17th, the FBI and BIA responded to a home in Lame Deer following the report of a man who was assaulted and was unresponsive. Ozzy Wilson was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Healthcare. KULR 8's Briana Monte went to Wilson's wake today.

"Ozzy... he's a really easy-going dude," Troy Wilson said. Troy is the father of Ozzy. "He loves life. He liked hitch-hiking around to all of the towns on the Reservation, making families smile. You always see him when he comes down the road. He'd be walking really cool, talking really loud so you hear him coming."

A wake was held in Ashland today at Ozzy's father's house. Some people said it was a ceremony to say their last goodbyes while others said the wake was to celebrate his life. A smudging ceremony was also held for the family members of Ozzy to fight away bad spirits and to help them get through this difficult time.

Troy believes the BIA is doing all they can right now to bring justice to his family. Jade Bemet, Ozzy Wilson's little brother, said he wants people to be aware of what's going on on the reservation.

"We're bringing awareness to an issue that's ravaging our community," Bemet said.

"What is the issue?" KULR 8's Briana Monte said.

"Violence," Bemet said. "Senseless violence. It brings death to people, our families you know. Now I feel the pain that I've seen other people go through. I don't want that for other people."

One person has been arrested by the BIA Northern Cheyenne Police and remains in their custody. BIA states the investigation is still ongoing.

