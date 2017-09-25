Wake held in Ashland brings awareness to violence within the community

A wake was held in Ashland today at Ozzy's father's house. Some people said it was a ceremony to say their last goodbyes while others said the wake was to celebrate his life.
NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump issued a new order, revising his controversial travel ban.
Iran has successfully tested a new ballistic missile "capable of carrying multiple warheads", the state-run broadcaster press TV reported on Saturday
A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.
The annual Angel Horse Fundraiser was held Saturday at White Aspen Ranch, and this year the horses saw a "small" change.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester has successfully defended Montanans from Verizon’s attempt to terminate contracts. Verizon responded to Tester’s demands Friday. Tester received assurances from Verizon that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract.
The NFL said President Trump disrespected the League in a comment he made Friday night. Commissioner Roger Goodell responded on Saturday saying "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture." The statement said "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month."
A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.
For one teen, volunteering is more than just work, it's an inspiration. Hannah Halvorson explained how volunteering in her community has impacted her life. "The biggest reward is being able to spend time with people and making their days and always seeing the smiles on their face." Halvorson said. For the 14-year-old, her volunteer work helping at nursing homes has made her friends and memories to last, and her hard work hasn't gone unnoticed.
The BIA and FBI are investigating an incident that occurred on September 17th in Lame Deer that left Ozzy Lee Wilson hospitalized. Friday morning the FBI confirmed that Wilson has died as a result of those injuries.
