Trumps new travel ban adds new countries

President Donald Trump issued a new order, revising his controversial travel ban.

The old policy, which expired Sunday, focused on six Muslim-majority countries.

The new one sets travel limits on eight countries.

Chad, north Korea and Venezuela has been added to the original list of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Sudan, which was on the original list is dropped from the new order.

President Trump tweeted on Sunday, "making America safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet."

The new restrictions vary slightly for each country.

And, just like the previous versions, the ban does not apply to people with valid green cards, visas or travel documents.

Trump signed the initial travel ban during his first week in office, but it was met with several legal challenges.

A second version was released in March.

The new rules are set to go into effect on October 18th.

That could conflict with the US Supreme Court's review of the order, which is also set for next month.