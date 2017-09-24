Daines returns from security, trade mission to South Korea, Taiw - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Daines returns from security, trade mission to South Korea, Taiwan

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
US Senator Steve Daines returned Saturday from a security and trade mission in South Korea and Taiwan.

The goal of the mission was to update Daines on the threat of North Korea, and to expand markets for Montana products, specifically the expansion for Montana beef and coal.

According to a news release, Taiwan is Montana's third largest export market in Asia and fourth largest export market in the world.

Daines met with south Korea's defense minister Song Young-moo to discuss the security situation and danger along the South Korean border.

“North Korea is run by a madman who has complete disregard for both his people and the world community,” Daines said. “Standing at the border provided more context for the threat North Korea poses daily to its southern neighbor and the globe. We must do everything in our power to strangle the North Korean regime and end North Korea’s nuclear threat.”

