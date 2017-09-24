Iran testes ballistic missile

Iran has successfully tested a new ballistic missile "capable of carrying multiple warheads", the state-run broadcaster press TV reported on Saturday, according to footage broadcast on Iranian State Television.

President Trump Saturday reacted saying "Iran just test-fired a ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!"

Trump has criticized the nuclear deal with Iran in several appearances this past week, including in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.