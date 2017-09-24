Angel Horses see a "small" change, with a big outcome - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Angel Horses see a "small" change, with a big outcome

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The annual Angel Horse Fundraiser was held Saturday at White Aspen Ranch, and this year the horses saw a "small" change.

This year, they changed the horses from the full colt sizes, to a smaller, more convenient pony size.

Organizers said this was done to give the horses more options, because they are running out of room around town to put them.

Those who bid on the new ponies can now fit them in their yard or even in their home.

