Rocky Defense Holds Yotes to 7 Points in Win

The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.

Rocky Mountain (3-2, 3-1 Frontier) started slowly with lost fumbles on three of the team’s first four possessions. The Battlin’ Bears defense was up to the challenge as they forced College of Idaho (1-4, 1-3 Frontier) into an interception and lost fumble on two of their first three possessions.

Rocky was on the verge of falling behind midway through the opening quarter before Kendell Jefferson came up with an interception in the end zone to stop a C of I drive. The turnovers continued on the next three possessions as C of I muffed a punt and then both teams fumbled the ball away.

After Ryder Rice forced and recovered a fumble for Rocky, the Battlin’ Bears offense was able to put a drive together of 14 plays for 65 yards. They capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Bakken to Brandon Mosley for a 7-0 lead at 6:00 of the second quarter.

College of Idaho answered quickly with a scoring drive of four plays and 40 yards. The tying touchdown came on a 24-yard pass from Darius-James Peterson to Dominic Garzoli with 4:06 to play before halftime.

The ensuing Rocky possession saw the home team close a nine play drive that covered 74 yards with another TD pass from Bakken to Mosley. The 10-yard scoring play came just 47 seconds before halftime and sent the Battlin’ Bears to intermission with the lead.

Rocky’s defense held the Yotes scoreless in the second half by forcing three turnovers and getting two stops on fourth-down. Keenan Fagan and Terrance Williams each had second-half interceptions and Durtsche forced a fumble that was recovered by Paris Wilcox.

On offense, the Battlin’ Bears got a 37-yard field goal from Griff Amies early in the fourth quarter to lead 17-7. Bakken would run it in from six yards out at the 9:12 mark of the final quarter and then Drew Korf hit Lucas Overton on an 11-yard pass with 0:57 to play to season the win.

Rocky finished the afternoon with 447 yards of offense, including a season-high 248 yards passing. They averaged 5.6 yards per play and converted 9 of 15 third-down chances. The Battlin’ Bears possessed the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

Bakken finished the game 17 of 25 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 49 yards and the one score.

Overton made six catches for 119 yards and the one score. Mosley finished with four catches and 41 yards. Max Gray added five receptions for 40 yards.

Sam Sparks led the rushing attack with 88 yards on 15 carries. He notched 46 of those yards on a run in the fourth quarter to setup the Bakken scoring run. Jade Olson got nine carries for 32 yards and Melby had 24 yards on 11 attempts.

Rice ended the afternoon with six tackles, three tackles-for-loss (22 yards), one sack (15 yards), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for seven yards. Billy Williams had seven tackles, three tackles-for-loss (11 yards) and one sack (six yards).

College of Idaho finished with 327 total yards on 61 plays. Peterson was 12 of 26 for 187 yards and three interceptions. He also ran for 76 yards despite being sacked four times for 30 yards of loss.

Next for the Battlin’ Bears is a trip to Ashland, Ore. to face No. 13 Southern Oregon on September 30. That game from Raider Stadium is schedule for 2 p.m. MT.