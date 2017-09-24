Rocky Defense Holds Yotes to 7 Points in Win

The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.
No. 13 Southern Oregon score 35 points in the first half, including 21 in the first quarter and the Raiders defeated Carroll College 35-14 Saturday at Raider Stadium in Ashland. SOU scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives including a two-play, 65-yard opening drive and a three-play 79-yard drive on their second possession.
Highlights from the Griz/Eastern Washington matchup held on Saturday, September 23rd.
Montana State played a sound game on both sides of the ball and never trailed in a 49-21 victory over No. 17 North Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 23, in front a sellout crowd at the Alerus Center.
The No. 5 Montana Tech Orediggers made a statement defeating No. 23 Eastern Oregon 62-14 on Bob Green Field Saturday afternoon. After allowing Eastern Oregon to jump ahead 7-0 early in the contest the Diggers replied with six unanswered touchdowns in the first half to lead 42-7 at the break.
The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.
Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.
The Eagles are 10-1 since 2012 against its rivals from the Treasure State – UM and Montana State. However, EWU's last venture to Missoula yielded a 57-16 thumping at the hands of the Griz.
December 21, 2001: Montana facing Furman for the National Championship in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Vandals are 35-51-1 all-time in conference openers. They are 1-6 in Sun Belt openers, including a 0-3 record since returning to the league in 2014.
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.
Washington State leads the all-time series with Nevada 2-1 and will be hosting the Wolfpack in Pullman for the first time in series history.
Washington State University men's basketball opens up Pac-12 play with two-straight games at Los Angeles on ESPN2, first against UCLA, Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., followed by a trip to the Galen Center to take on USC.
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, head coach Mike Leach reflects on the Cougs' dominant win over Oregon State and looks ahead to Nevada, a team which features a myriad of connections to Washington State.
