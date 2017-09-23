Teen volunteer honored for her work

For one teen, volunteering is more than just work, it's an inspiration.

Hannah Halvorson explained how volunteering in her community has impacted her life.

"The biggest reward is being able to spend time with people and making their days and always seeing the smiles on their face." Halvorson said.

For the 14-year-old, her volunteer work helping at nursing homes has made her friends and memories to last, and her hard work hasn't gone unnoticed.

Out of 33,000 applicants she was selected as one of two winners and was honored at the Prudential Spirit of Community awards ceremony.

She says winning this award is a great achievement to show what volunteering can do. She says she loves seeing the joy on people's faces when she walks through the doors of st' john's Chapel Court and it doesn't stop there.

She also has a job and even volunteers as Sparky at the Laurel Fire department.

Hannah says her work as a volunteer at st. John's Chapel Court has inspired her to be a doctor in the near future where she can continue to help people.

She said next summer she wants to start volunteer work at the Billings Clinic where she'll divide her time there and at St. Johns.