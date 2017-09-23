Teen volunteer honored for her work

For one teen, volunteering is more than just work, it's an inspiration. Hannah Halvorson explained how volunteering in her community has impacted her life. "The biggest reward is being able to spend time with people and making their days and always seeing the smiles on their face." Halvorson said. For the 14-year-old, her volunteer work helping at nursing homes has made her friends and memories to last, and her hard work hasn't gone unnoticed.
The NFL said President Trump disrespected the League in a comment he made Friday night. Commissioner Roger Goodell responded on Saturday saying "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture." The statement said "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month."
A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.
A strong aftershock has rolled through Mexico City, swaying buildings and sending some people running into the street.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon says it will give hundreds of rural customers in eastern Montana more time to switch plans or find a new provider after members of the state's Congressional delegation objected to the company's plans to end services.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester has successfully defended Montanans from Verizon’s attempt to terminate contracts. Verizon responded to Tester’s demands Friday. Tester received assurances from Verizon that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract.
Billings Police say a Daisy Dukes security guard is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the leg.
The BIA and FBI are investigating an incident that occurred on September 17th in Lame Deer that left Ozzy Lee Wilson hospitalized. Friday morning the FBI confirmed that Wilson has died as a result of those injuries.
The Billings Army Reserve tells us they are unable to determine who is responsible for throwing an American flag in their dumpster because there are more people who have access to those dumpsters than just their employees.
