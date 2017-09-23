NFL responds to Trumps speech

The NFL said President Trump disrespected the League in a comment he made Friday night.

Commissioner Roger Goodell responded on Saturday saying "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture."

The statement said "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month."

Goodell further said that "Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players."

He also called Trump's comment "a failure to understand an overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

In his speech in Huntsville, Alabama, the President said the league should fire players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

At least two players have been doing that, to protest what they called unequal treatment of minorities in the US.

Trump also said the NFL is ruining the game by taking steps to protect players from concussions.