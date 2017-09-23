NFL responds to Trumps speech

For one teen, volunteering is more than just work, it's an inspiration. Hannah Halvorson explained how volunteering in her community has impacted her life. "The biggest reward is being able to spend time with people and making their days and always seeing the smiles on their face." Halvorson said. For the 14-year-old, her volunteer work helping at nursing homes has made her friends and memories to last, and her hard work hasn't gone unnoticed.
The NFL said President Trump disrespected the League in a comment he made Friday night. Commissioner Roger Goodell responded on Saturday saying "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture." The statement said "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month."
A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.
A strong aftershock has rolled through Mexico City, swaying buildings and sending some people running into the street.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon says it will give hundreds of rural customers in eastern Montana more time to switch plans or find a new provider after members of the state's Congressional delegation objected to the company's plans to end services.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.
Kohl's, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, says it will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month.
Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.
Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.
Equifax's Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer are retiring. The company announced their retirements Friday.
Transgender service members who are already enlisted will be allowed to stay in the military for now. President trump banned recruiting new transgender service members last month, citing medical costs.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester has successfully defended Montanans from Verizon’s attempt to terminate contracts. Verizon responded to Tester’s demands Friday. Tester received assurances from Verizon that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract.
Billings Police say a Daisy Dukes security guard is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the leg.
The BIA and FBI are investigating an incident that occurred on September 17th in Lame Deer that left Ozzy Lee Wilson hospitalized. Friday morning the FBI confirmed that Wilson has died as a result of those injuries.
The Billings Army Reserve tells us they are unable to determine who is responsible for throwing an American flag in their dumpster because there are more people who have access to those dumpsters than just their employees.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon says it will give hundreds of rural customers in eastern Montana more time to switch plans or find a new provider after members of the state's Congressional delegation objected to the company's plans to end services.
