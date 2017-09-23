Strong aftershock sways buildings in Mexico City - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Strong aftershock sways buildings in Mexico City

By Associated Press

A strong aftershock has rolled through Mexico City, swaying buildings and sending some people running into the street.

The quake was much weaker than the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit on Tuesday, killing at least 295 people and knocking down buildings across the capital.

It was not immediately clear if there were any new injuries or damage from the latest quake.

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck earlier this month near the state of Chiapas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

