High School Blitz 9/22 Highlights and Scores

Absarokee 58, Broadview-Lavina 0
Arlee 38, Plains 14
Baker def. Poplar, forfeit
Belt 74, Choteau 36
Big Sandy 63, Sunburst 26
Big Timber 33, Townsend 0
Billings Central 49, Livingston 0
Billings Senior 27, Bozeman 11
Billings West 43, Billings Skyview 27
Bridger 67, Northern Cheyenne 0
Browning 52, Whitefish 0
Charlo def. Hot Springs, forfeit
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, Hays-Lodgepole 12
Chinook 50, Rocky Boy 0
Colstrip 15, Huntley Project 14
Columbia Falls 54, Libby 0
Columbus 46, Red Lodge 0
Dillon 13, Butte Central 6
Ennis 58, Joliet 18
Eureka 49, Anaconda 7
Fairfield 45, Cut Bank 0
Florence 44, Deer Lodge 7
Forsyth 54, Fairview 8
Fort Benton 48, Cascade 20
Frenchtown 49, Corvallis 7
Geraldine/Highwood 26, Power-Dutton-Brady 20
Glendive 36, Havre 26
Great Falls Russell 41, Missoula Hellgate 12
Hamilton 48, Stevensville 0
Harlowton 58, Gardiner 14
Helena 9, Helena Capital 0
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 42, Lone Peak 19
Jefferson (Boulder) 39, Manhattan 7
Kalispell Flathead 31, Kalispell Glacier 19
Laurel 22, Belgrade 15
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 49, Wolf Point 0
Miles City 27, Hardin 0
Missoula Big Sky 26, Great Falls 23
Missoula Loyola 53, Thompson Falls 6
Mon-Dak 65, Ekalaka 7
Noxon 42, Valley Christian 14
Park City 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 34
Richey-Lambert 52, Center-Stanton, N.D. 6
Ronan 32, Polson 19
Roundup 42, Shepherd 16
Savage 75, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 6
Scobey-Opheim 70, Culbertson 18
Shelby 61, Harlem 12
Shields Valley 55, Fromberg 0
Sidney 38, Lewistown (Fergus) 0
St. Ignatius 70, Troy 22
Twin Bridges 60, Clark Fork 44
Whitehall 46, Three Forks 6
