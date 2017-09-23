Ron Parker, 9/11 first responder, talks about his experience

Sixteen years ago, the World Trade Center was attacked on September eleventh.

Saturday, Ron Parker, a first responder in New York city at the time of the attack, will speak at the Angel Horse Fundraiser.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Ron Parker said he only grew up 7 miles from the World Trade Center, affectionately called the twin towers.

"I was there from September 11th, that morning, until January 6th 2002.," Parker said."I lost 45 of my friends there. My days off, I went to two and three funerals at a time. Mostly with empty caskets because families wanted closure."

Ron said seeing the New York skyline without the World Trade Center for the first time was difficult.

He said September 11th was only the second time the United States has ever been attacked, and this is the reason he feels it's necessary to talk about his experience.

"We embraced each other in a necessary time of absolute horror and dismay," Parker said. "And I saw, I have felt the love of this country as few others. And it's my job to speak to as many people as I can, especially children and firefighters first responders in their home and communities to say thank you from me and I represent the NYFD in saying that, because we all felt it."