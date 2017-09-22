United Way operation supply - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

United Way operation supply

Today marked the fifth year of United way's operation supply. 

 After organizing loads of boxes full of school supplies and hygiene products, United Way partnered with several volunteers and the army reserve to  deliver twelve truckloads to elementary, middle and high school's in the city.

Starting in late July, United Way already start packing and separating various products for delivery.

Operation Supply is an annual event which several businesses and individuals collect and 

donate the needed supplies to ensure a child's success in the classroom. Carol Burton, United Way of Yellowstone County's president and CEO said they couldn't have done it without all the help from the community.  

"I would just like to say thank you to our generous community and to the businesses and individuals and I would also like to say thank you to the Navy Reserve today who helped us deliver all the school supplies to all of the schools."

If you would like to know how to volunteer, click here. 

