UPDATE: Deputy recounts moment he realized trapped truck driver was alive

A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning

According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page Deputy Jason Hopkins climbed into the cab and used a pair of medical scissors to cut away pieces of the vehicles dash board and other parts to get to the semi-conscious driver.

The post details that Deputy Hopkins remained with the driver in the cab until other emergency workers arrived and were able to fully extricate the man from the cab.

Deputy Hopkin tells KULR-8 that… “When you see something like that... Your first thought is that I don't imagine there is going to be anyone alive. When I was able to poke my head in, I heard a moaning... And he opened his eyes and looked at me. I thought, hey we have a chance to save this guy so we need to move as quick as possible. Oddly enough most of the time you don't feel anything... you just go to work and the only thing I was feeling at the time was; one… what can we do to make this guy comfortable? And, two… get him out as quick as possible.>

Deputy Hopkin tells KULR-8 he used medical scissors to help cut away the trucks dashboard to try and free him.

He stayed with the driver until more help arrived.

In times where officers find themselves being criticized so often in the public eye we asked Deputy Hopkin his feeling about this story going viral online.

Hopkin says, “It's sad to see all the negative stories when everyday there's positive stories and great interactions between police officers and the community and opportunities where officers get to save lives and do things that don't make it in the media. So, being able to see something like that is absolutely heartwarming to see a good news story come out when there's so much negativity all the time about it.”

The driver was transported to Livingston HealthCare for treatment.

You can see the Facebook post for yourself by clicking here.