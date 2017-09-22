Deputy rescues man from overturned semi - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Deputy rescues man from overturned semi

By KULR-8 News Staff
LIVINGSTON, Mont. -

A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning.

According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page Deputy Jason Hopkins climbed into the cab and used a pair of medical scissors to cut away pieces of the vehicles dash board and other parts to get to the semi-conscious driver.

The post details that Deputy Hopkins remained with the driver in the cab until other emergency workers arrived and were able to fully extricate the man from the cab.

The driver was transported to Livingston HealthCare for treatment.

