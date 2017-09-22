Deputy rescues man from overturned semi

A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester has successfully defended Montanans from Verizon’s attempt to terminate contracts. Verizon responded to Tester’s demands Friday. Tester received assurances from Verizon that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract.
The BIA and FBI are investigating an incident that occurred on September 17th in Lame Deer that left Ozzy Lee Wilson hospitalized. Friday morning the FBI confirmed that Wilson has died as a result of those injuries.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
Billings Police say a Daisy Dukes security guard is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the leg.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester has successfully defended Montanans from Verizon’s attempt to terminate contracts. Verizon responded to Tester’s demands Friday. Tester received assurances from Verizon that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract.
The BIA and FBI are investigating an incident that occurred on September 17th in Lame Deer that left Ozzy Lee Wilson hospitalized. Friday morning the FBI confirmed that Wilson has died as a result of those injuries.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester has successfully defended Montanans from Verizon’s attempt to terminate contracts. Verizon responded to Tester’s demands Friday. Tester received assurances from Verizon that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract.
Billings Police say a Daisy Dukes security guard is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the leg.
The BIA and FBI are investigating an incident that occurred on September 17th in Lame Deer that left Ozzy Lee Wilson hospitalized. Friday morning the FBI confirmed that Wilson has died as a result of those injuries.
A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018. Edwards was arrested on Human Trafficking charges involving three minors. in Billings last year.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.
A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.
