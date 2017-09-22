Verizon will not terminate Montana contracts

U.S. Senator Jon Tester has successfully defended Montanans from Verizon’s attempt to terminate contracts. Verizon responded to Tester’s demands Friday. Tester received assurances from Verizon that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract.
The BIA and FBI are investigating an incident that occurred on September 17th in Lame Deer that left Ozzy Lee Wilson hospitalized. Friday morning the FBI confirmed that Wilson has died as a result of those injuries.
Wyoming’s Black Footed Ferrets, and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas. The 2,000,000 acre park, called Ibera, is now home again to animals that had been extinct there for many years.
Shriners in Billings held a dinner event at the Al Bedoo Shrine Temple Thursday night. The event preceeds next week's free children screening clinic at Riverstone Health.
It happened at Daisy Dukes.
This weekend is the eighth annual Fix Up Festival. This annual Festival is put on by Bozeman Sunrise Rotary. The Fix Up Festival brings together hundreds of volunteers to help improve the lives of our less fortunate neighbors. ...
It may only be September, but winter is already well on its way.
It happened at Daisy Dukes.
A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018. Edwards was arrested on Human Trafficking charges involving three minors. in Billings last year.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.
