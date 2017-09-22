Man dies after being beaten in Lame Deer - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Man dies after being beaten in Lame Deer

By KULR-8 News Staff
LAME DEER, Mont. -

The BIA and FBI are investigating an incident that occurred on September 17th in Lame Deer that left Ozzy Lee Wilson hospitalized.

Friday morning the FBI confirmed that Wilson has died as a result of those injuries.

Wilson is a member of the Cheyenne Tribe.

The FBI says one person ws taken into police custody.

At this time investigators will not release additional information regarding the arrest or the suspect in the case..

