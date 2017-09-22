FWP hosting hunter's education Field Day in Billings

This Saturday at 7 a.m. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Billings will hold their seasonal hunter's education Field Day. It's taking place at their headquarters in Billings.

FWP's Bob Gibson says kids and adults have been taking hunter education classes at schools in Yellowstone County. This Saturday, they'll know how to use hunting safety precautions.

"Anybody in Montana that goes hunting needs to be safe, ethical and legal, and that's what we try to teach all of the students here is to be safe, ethical, legal hunters, so that this heritage of hunting that we have can persist in Montana for a long time," said Gibson.

Kids will bring unloaded rifles and demonstrate carrying a rifle safely when getting out of the car, into a boat or over a barb wired fence. The class will also teach kids species identification, shoot, no shoot scenarios, and how to tag an animal.

The Field Day is for kids 10 and up and is free.

Head to FWP's website for more information.