The Horse Nations Indian Relay Championship of Champions returns to MetraPark this weekend and is expected to be the largest gathering in the history of the sport.

You can meet the Indian relay riders Friday at Shipton's Big R West on 2600 Gabel Road. The riders will be there until 7 p.m.

This weekend riders have the potential to win over $50,000 in prize money between all of the events.

Tickets for this weekend's event can be purchased at MetraPark or online.