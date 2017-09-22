Stabbing at Billings Bar Sends Two to Hospital - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Stabbing at Billings Bar Sends Two to Hospital

Two people have been sent to Billings Clinic after a stabbing at Daisy Dukes on Broadway. 

It happened just before 2 Friday morning, according to Billings Police. 

One person had a leg injury, the other person had unknown injuries.

We will update you as we receive more information. 

