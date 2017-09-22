Wyoming's Black Footed Ferrets introduced to new national park in Argentina

Wyoming’s Black Footed Ferrets, and Yellowstone’s wolbes may habe inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas. The 2,000,000 acre park, called Ibera, is now home again to animals that had been extinct there for many years.

Meeteetse’s reintroduction of the fierce little masked predator, the black footed ferret, inspired Argentina’s Conservation Land Trust biologists. They’re creating a new national park in northern Argentina, and bringing back the wildlife that used to libe there.

The Director of Argentina’s Conservation Land Trust, Ignacio Jiménez said, “We buy private properties: properties in areas where land is not too expensive and there is not too many people. And we restore them ecologically, and then we donate them to the nations.”

Giving away a national park is the hard part.

He explained, “The first challenge was to convince society at the local and national level that it made sense to create a national park. Not only in a conservation sense, but also in a cultural and economic sense.”

In his talk to the Draper Natural History Museum audience in Cody recently, Jiminez pointed to the local economies supported by Yellowstone National Park. He predicted Argentina’s ecotourism would be driven by the sight of wild animals that had disappeared from northern Argentina.

He said, “I know that there are more than four million visitors to Yellowstone per year. That is a number I use in my country, in Argentina to convince a politician.”

Perez said his group has brought back giant anteaters, collared peccaries, green winged Macaws. And they are breeding jaguars on site. He says the local people identify with the jaguars.

He said, “And they have lots of Indian blood. They’ve always been there, and they are the wild. So for them, it’s part of their culture.”

The coordinator of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Black Footed Ferret recovery says the issues are the same here, and around the world.

Pete Sober said, “You’ve got to understand how to work with wildlife, but you’ve gotta have a sympathy for the people you’re working with who have to live with that wildlife.”

Meeteetse’s ferrets are doing well on two fronts: the ranchers who accepted them are telling other people about the success of the program. Wyoming’s Game and Fish recently announced the ferrets near Meeteetse have produced kits: they’re reproducing on their own.

A Patagonia company CEO and her partner helped fund the purchase of the lands to form the new park in Argentina.