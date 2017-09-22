Shriners help families who can't afford to pay for medical treatment

Wyoming’s Black Footed Ferrets, and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas. The 2,000,000 acre park, called Ibera, is now home again to animals that had been extinct there for many years.
Shriners in Billings held a dinner event at the Al Bedoo Shrine Temple Thursday night. The event preceeds next week's free children screening clinic at Riverstone Health.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018. Edwards was arrested on Human Trafficking charges involving three minors. in Billings last year.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is seeing some changes. Sheriff Mike Linder said there are openings for six new detention officers.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
