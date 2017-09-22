Your money: Tips to help manage your money - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Your money: Tips to help manage your money

By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Managing your money can be really hard to do. Are you wondering what you can do to effortlessly manage your money? We have a couple of hacks that can help you with that. First thing you can do is get the app for your bank on your phone. This makes looking at your spending super accessible. Next, make a budget spread sheet. This will allow you to be able to keep track of your spending. Lastly, changing your password on accounts can also help save you from being a victim of fraud. 

