Throwback Thursday: Montana Grizzlies face Furman in the 2001 National Championship game

December 21, 2001: Montana facing Furman for the National Championship in Chattanooga Tennessee

Griz defense dominates against the Palladins lead by Vince Huntsberger. West High's John Edwards, or as head coach Joe Glenn would say 'Johnny Montana' under center. The Griz quarterback completing 18 of 28 through the air. Yo Humphrey rushing for 142-yards.

That night 16 years ago Montana wins its second 1AA championship with a 13-6 win over the Palladins and the celebration was on...

