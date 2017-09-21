Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018. Edwards was arrested on Human Trafficking charges involving three minors. in Billings last year.
Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.
The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.
Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.
The Montana Supreme Court has ordered the attorney general to rewrite ballot language for an initiative that would require people to use public restrooms designated for their gender at birth.
The governor's budget director is recommending Montana agencies cut $229 million in general fund spending over the next two years to balance the state's budget due to lower revenues than expected and this summer's higher firefighting costs this summer.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
The Idaho Transportation Department is considering the construction of overpasses that would provide wildlife a safe crossing over a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near the state's border with Montana.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A sheriff in northeastern Montana says his office and the FBI have communicated with the person suspected to have sent text and email threats that prompted schools to cancel classes on Friday and weekend events. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says in a statement released Saturday that the communication has been through written, "electronic means."
Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.
It's not your average pet rescue.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday. The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest."
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
It's pretty much common knowledge that Richland started out as a government town. However, you probably didn't know that back in those days some strange and seemingly innocent things were illegal.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer. The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it. Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel
A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.
Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.
MODESTO, Calif. - A 5-year-old boy from Modesto, California, was suspended for a day after he reportedly told his teacher he had a bomb in his backpack. The boy's parents say the incident happened last month at Great Valley Charter School. His teacher told Jackson Riley to take off is backpack and he told his teacher he couldn't because he had a bomb and it would explode if he took it off.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
A grizzly bear that has been raiding backcountry campsites and chasing campers in Yellowstone National Park since last year has been captured and killed.
They say the young male grizzly was repeatedly involved in conflicts with people.
