Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

Posted: Updated:
MONTANA -

Hurricane Harvey may have damaged up to a half a million vehicles. Dan Buchta, the Marketplace Director for the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Montana, said some of those vehicles will be repaired while others will be declared a total loss. Those total loss vehicles go up for auction and are sold as salvage vehicles. While they are typically used for parts, some people will buy the vehicles and fix them up themselves. However, scammers can get to them as well. According to Buchta, "Some people are buying those salvaged vehicles for pennies on the dollar. They are fixing them up cosmetically and they are driving them up to unsuspecting states like Montana, and selling them again just under market cost." He said the scammers might rip out the old carpet and replace it with new carpet or put floor mats in. He said they will sometimes put in new upholstery in the vehicle, as well. He said, "They really haven't fixed any of the mechanical problems that may have occurred with the car."

Buchta told KULR-8 that Montana is considered a less suspecting state because the flooding where these vehicles are coming from happened in Texas. He said, "Everyone knows down there that there are flood-damaged vehicles floating around. The flood is something that they saw right before their very eyes." Buchta said dealers and car buyers will have an eye out on possible flood-damaged vehicles and will look into them thoroughly. He stated, "Craigslist shoppers or classified ad shoppers up in Montana may see a pickup truck and they may think 'wow that's a deal' and then they run out to buy it. And they may think that that car has been in Montana this whole time, over the past couple of months. They fall in love with the car. They are not suspecting that that car immediately came up from Houston, Texas."

The exact number of flood-damaged cars coming into Montana is not known. Buchta told KULR-8 that in the past, they have had reports of flood-damaged vehicles. He said whenever there is a big event, like Hurricane Harvey, the Bureau does receive reports of scams like flood-damaged vehicles.

Buchta gave a few things to look for when it comes to purchasing vehicles. He said buyers should take a look at the title, "If you buy a car in the state of Montana and it's a salvaged vehicle, it will say 'salvaged' on that title." He said next, he would take a look at the car's VIN number and get a car history report. Buchta said the next thing he would do is look into the car in detail. "You want to see if this car has been given a cheap, cosmetic makeover. You want to get down into the nooks and crannies of this car." He said buyers should look in the corners, under the seats, deep inside the trunk, in the glove compartment. When looking in those areas, Buchta said buyers need to look for mud, wetness, water damage, or a musty smell. Buchta said to make sure all electronics work. This includes windshield wipers, making sure the heating and a/c turn off and on, and that there's no weird smell when the air comes on.


Below you will find a full list given to KULR-8 by the Better Business Bureau:

1. Ask to see the title of the car and check the date and place of transfer to see if the car came from a flood-damaged area and if the title is stamped 'salvage.'

2. Check all gauges on the dashboard to make sure they are accurate, and look for signs of water or condensation behind the gauge glass.

3. Test the equipment including lights, windshield wipers, turn signals, sound system, heater and air conditioner several times to make sure they work.

4. Flex some wires under the dash to see if they bend or crack. Wet wires become brittle upon drying and can crack or fail at any time.

5. When checking the interior. Get into the corners and nook and crannies. Check the interior of the trunk and glove compartment, and beneath the seats and dashboard for signs of mud, rust or water damage.

6. Look for discolored, faded or stained upholstery and carpeting. Carpeting that has been replaced may fit too loosely or may not match the interior color.

7. Check for a well-defined line, or 'watermark,' and for musty odors resulting from mildew.

8. Check the car's dealer's BBB Business Profile to see if they have a history of complaints.

9. Get a vehicle history report based on its VIN number.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

    Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

    Thursday, September 21 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-21 22:28:56 GMT

    Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.

    Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.

  • Billings human trafficking trial continued until 2018

    Billings human trafficking trial continued until 2018

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:25:14 GMT

    A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018. Edwards was arrested on Human Trafficking charges involving three minors. in Billings last year.

    A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018. Edwards was arrested on Human Trafficking charges involving three minors. in Billings last year.

  • Deputies recover Gator UTV stolen from Elder Grove School

    Deputies recover Gator UTV stolen from Elder Grove School

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:55:10 GMT
    Klebe says this is a photo of the thief.Klebe says this is a photo of the thief.

    Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.

    Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

    Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

    Thursday, September 21 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-21 22:28:56 GMT

    Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.

    Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.

  • Your money: Western furniture "By Western Hands"

    Your money: Western furniture "By Western Hands"

    Thursday, September 21 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-09-21 05:01:48 GMT
    Can you imagine paying $25,000 for a pool table, or bed? That was the going price for furniture, and even boots at the Western Design Conference when it was headquartered in Cody. Furniture and accessory makers are bringing the pricey hand-made items back to Cody, permanently. The last time the Western Design Conference hosted a Cody exhibition, the buyers flew in on their own jets, to buy items like a burl footed pool table, a painted buffalo robe, and a pair of antique coin st...
    Can you imagine paying $25,000 for a pool table, or bed? That was the going price for furniture, and even boots at the Western Design Conference when it was headquartered in Cody. Furniture and accessory makers are bringing the pricey hand-made items back to Cody, permanently. The last time the Western Design Conference hosted a Cody exhibition, the buyers flew in on their own jets, to buy items like a burl footed pool table, a painted buffalo robe, and a pair of antique coin st...

  • Fate of Second Chance Home Looms

    Fate of Second Chance Home Looms

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:53:11 GMT

    Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.

    Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

    Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

    Thursday, September 21 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-21 22:28:56 GMT

    Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.

    Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.

  • Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

    Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:03:55 GMT

    Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.

    Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.

  • Idaho considers wildlife overpasses near Montana border

    Idaho considers wildlife overpasses near Montana border

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:41:25 GMT

    The Idaho Transportation Department is considering the construction of overpasses that would provide wildlife a safe crossing over a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near the state's border with Montana.

    The Idaho Transportation Department is considering the construction of overpasses that would provide wildlife a safe crossing over a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near the state's border with Montana.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mountain lion spotted in Laurel

    Mountain lion spotted in Laurel

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-09-20 16:53:28 GMT

    A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week. 

    A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week. 

  • Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer

    Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-09-21 01:13:30 GMT
    Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killerPolice: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer. The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it. Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel 

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer. The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it. Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel 

  • Police Officer Fights to Keep Service Dog

    Police Officer Fights to Keep Service Dog

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-09-21 04:51:08 GMT

    A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.

    A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.

  • Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

    Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:18:44 GMT

    Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.

    Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.

  • School claims 5-year-old California boy made bomb threat

    School claims 5-year-old California boy made bomb threat

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-09-20 22:58:24 GMT

    MODESTO, Calif. - A 5-year-old boy from Modesto, California, was suspended for a day after he reportedly told his teacher he had a bomb in his backpack. The boy's parents say the incident happened last month at Great Valley Charter School. His teacher told Jackson Riley to take off is backpack and he told his teacher he couldn't because he had a bomb and it would explode if he took it off. 

    MODESTO, Calif. - A 5-year-old boy from Modesto, California, was suspended for a day after he reportedly told his teacher he had a bomb in his backpack. The boy's parents say the incident happened last month at Great Valley Charter School. His teacher told Jackson Riley to take off is backpack and he told his teacher he couldn't because he had a bomb and it would explode if he took it off. 

  • Deputies recover Gator UTV stolen from Elder Grove School

    Deputies recover Gator UTV stolen from Elder Grove School

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:55:10 GMT
    Klebe says this is a photo of the thief.Klebe says this is a photo of the thief.

    Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.

    Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.

  • Billings human trafficking trial continued until 2018

    Billings human trafficking trial continued until 2018

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:25:14 GMT

    A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018. Edwards was arrested on Human Trafficking charges involving three minors. in Billings last year.

    A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018. Edwards was arrested on Human Trafficking charges involving three minors. in Billings last year.

  • Fate of Second Chance Home Looms

    Fate of Second Chance Home Looms

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:53:11 GMT

    Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.

    Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

    Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

    Thursday, September 21 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-21 22:28:56 GMT

    Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.

    Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.

  • Your money: Western furniture "By Western Hands"

    Your money: Western furniture "By Western Hands"

    Thursday, September 21 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-09-21 05:01:48 GMT
    Can you imagine paying $25,000 for a pool table, or bed? That was the going price for furniture, and even boots at the Western Design Conference when it was headquartered in Cody. Furniture and accessory makers are bringing the pricey hand-made items back to Cody, permanently. The last time the Western Design Conference hosted a Cody exhibition, the buyers flew in on their own jets, to buy items like a burl footed pool table, a painted buffalo robe, and a pair of antique coin st...
    Can you imagine paying $25,000 for a pool table, or bed? That was the going price for furniture, and even boots at the Western Design Conference when it was headquartered in Cody. Furniture and accessory makers are bringing the pricey hand-made items back to Cody, permanently. The last time the Western Design Conference hosted a Cody exhibition, the buyers flew in on their own jets, to buy items like a burl footed pool table, a painted buffalo robe, and a pair of antique coin st...

  • Montana ski resort webcams

    Montana ski resort webcams

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-09-19 16:30:20 GMT

    Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts! 

    Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts! 

    •   