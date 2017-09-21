Flood-Damaged Vehicle Scam Warning

Hurricane Harvey may have damaged up to a half a million vehicles. Dan Buchta, the Marketplace Director for the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Montana, said some of those vehicles will be repaired while others will be declared a total loss. Those total loss vehicles go up for auction and are sold as salvage vehicles. While they are typically used for parts, some people will buy the vehicles and fix them up themselves. However, scammers can get to them as well. According to Buchta, "Some people are buying those salvaged vehicles for pennies on the dollar. They are fixing them up cosmetically and they are driving them up to unsuspecting states like Montana, and selling them again just under market cost." He said the scammers might rip out the old carpet and replace it with new carpet or put floor mats in. He said they will sometimes put in new upholstery in the vehicle, as well. He said, "They really haven't fixed any of the mechanical problems that may have occurred with the car."

Buchta told KULR-8 that Montana is considered a less suspecting state because the flooding where these vehicles are coming from happened in Texas. He said, "Everyone knows down there that there are flood-damaged vehicles floating around. The flood is something that they saw right before their very eyes." Buchta said dealers and car buyers will have an eye out on possible flood-damaged vehicles and will look into them thoroughly. He stated, "Craigslist shoppers or classified ad shoppers up in Montana may see a pickup truck and they may think 'wow that's a deal' and then they run out to buy it. And they may think that that car has been in Montana this whole time, over the past couple of months. They fall in love with the car. They are not suspecting that that car immediately came up from Houston, Texas."

The exact number of flood-damaged cars coming into Montana is not known. Buchta told KULR-8 that in the past, they have had reports of flood-damaged vehicles. He said whenever there is a big event, like Hurricane Harvey, the Bureau does receive reports of scams like flood-damaged vehicles.

Buchta gave a few things to look for when it comes to purchasing vehicles. He said buyers should take a look at the title, "If you buy a car in the state of Montana and it's a salvaged vehicle, it will say 'salvaged' on that title." He said next, he would take a look at the car's VIN number and get a car history report. Buchta said the next thing he would do is look into the car in detail. "You want to see if this car has been given a cheap, cosmetic makeover. You want to get down into the nooks and crannies of this car." He said buyers should look in the corners, under the seats, deep inside the trunk, in the glove compartment. When looking in those areas, Buchta said buyers need to look for mud, wetness, water damage, or a musty smell. Buchta said to make sure all electronics work. This includes windshield wipers, making sure the heating and a/c turn off and on, and that there's no weird smell when the air comes on.



Below you will find a full list given to KULR-8 by the Better Business Bureau:

1. Ask to see the title of the car and check the date and place of transfer to see if the car came from a flood-damaged area and if the title is stamped 'salvage.'

2. Check all gauges on the dashboard to make sure they are accurate, and look for signs of water or condensation behind the gauge glass.

3. Test the equipment including lights, windshield wipers, turn signals, sound system, heater and air conditioner several times to make sure they work.

4. Flex some wires under the dash to see if they bend or crack. Wet wires become brittle upon drying and can crack or fail at any time.

5. When checking the interior. Get into the corners and nook and crannies. Check the interior of the trunk and glove compartment, and beneath the seats and dashboard for signs of mud, rust or water damage.

6. Look for discolored, faded or stained upholstery and carpeting. Carpeting that has been replaced may fit too loosely or may not match the interior color.

7. Check for a well-defined line, or 'watermark,' and for musty odors resulting from mildew.

8. Check the car's dealer's BBB Business Profile to see if they have a history of complaints.

9. Get a vehicle history report based on its VIN number.