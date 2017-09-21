Billings human trafficking trial continued until 2018 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings human trafficking trial continued until 2018

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018.

The trial which was originally scheduled for early September was pushed back and expected to start next week.

But, during pretrial motions Wednesday, defense attorneys argued that they needed more time.

After listening to witness testimony Thursday, Justice Susan Watters agreed to postpone the trial until January 2018.

Edwards was arrested in September 2016 after a 9-1-1 call was made from a Billings hotel; 

He is charged with multiple felonies including Sex Trafficking by Force, Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Prostitution,  Obstruction of a Sex Trafficking Investigation, Tampering With a Witness, Victim, or Informant, Transportation of a Person with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity, and Distribution of Marijuana to an Individual Under 21.

Edwards remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

