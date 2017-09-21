Billings human trafficking trial continued until 2018

A federal judge has continued the trial of Terrance Tyrell Edwards until January 29, 2018. Edwards was arrested on Human Trafficking charges involving three minors. in Billings last year.
Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.
The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.
A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer. The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it. Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel
Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.
A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.
MODESTO, Calif. - A 5-year-old boy from Modesto, California, was suspended for a day after he reportedly told his teacher he had a bomb in his backpack. The boy's parents say the incident happened last month at Great Valley Charter School. His teacher told Jackson Riley to take off is backpack and he told his teacher he couldn't because he had a bomb and it would explode if he took it off.
Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.
Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.
ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.
