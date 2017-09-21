No holiday hiring for Walmart, just more hours

Walmart doesn't plan to hire extra workers for the holiday shopping season.

Instead, they'll give existing employees more hours.

Target, by contrast, plans to hire 100,000 temporary holiday workers

Walmart's move comes as a tightening labor market makes it hard to fill open positions. The latest government reading of the labor market showed a record number of unfilled positions, more than 600,000 of them from retail.

Walmart's decision could also be part of the company's effort to make jobs there more attractive and cut down on turnover. The company says they used the same holiday labor strategy last year and saw wide approval from customers and employees.