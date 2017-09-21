Your money: Western furniture "By Western Hands"

A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.
Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.
Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.
The Montana Supreme Court has ordered the attorney general to rewrite ballot language for an initiative that would require people to use public restrooms designated for their gender at birth.
The governor's budget director is recommending Montana agencies cut $229 million in general fund spending over the next two years to balance the state's budget due to lower revenues than expected and this summer's higher firefighting costs this summer.
Are you spending enough time with your doctor during your medical appointment? Chances are you're not – and that's the physicians themselves talking.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.
Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
A grizzly bear that has been raiding backcountry campsites and chasing campers in Yellowstone National Park since last year has been captured and killed.
They say the young male grizzly was repeatedly involved in conflicts with people.
Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.
