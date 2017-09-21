Your money: Western furniture "By Western Hands" - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Your money: Western furniture "By Western Hands"

Can you imagine paying $25,000 for a pool table, or bed? That was the going price for furniture, and even boots at the Western Design Conference when it was headquartered in Cody. Furniture and accessory makers are bringing the pricey hand-made items back to Cody, permanently.

The last time the Western Design Conference hosted a Cody exhibition, the buyers flew in on their own jets, to buy items like a burl footed pool table, a painted buffalo robe, and a pair of antique coin studded boots. They were priced at $25,000 each.

But the Conference moved to Jackson. Now, a group of area artisans feel it’s time to bring the high style back to Cody, where the famous western furniture originated.

The Executive Director of  the new group called “By Western Hands”, Dennie Hammer, explained, “The western tradition of furniture building actually started here in Cody with Thomas Molesworth, and some other old time furniture makers. The Shoshone furniture company was actually established here in the early 1930’s.”

A sponsor of the “Helping Hands” investor group, Harris Haston said, “So, we’ve got a lot of artisans who were taught by Thomas Molesworth and inspired by his work.”

The two groups are working together to create a permanent storefront, and museum in downtown Cody. It will feature the unique handmade western furniture and decorative items.

The Chairman of the “By Western Hands” Board, Yancy Dearinger Bonner said, “We need a full time presence in Cody, Wyoming to establish us as a center of Western, decorative, and functional art. We need to have this place, that is functional all year round to visit.”

They hope to open the new center by next spring. In the meantime, you can see the old Molesworth pieces, and new hand-made items, in a tent at the Center of the West Thursday through Saturday. More than 20 artisans from Wyoming, Montana, and the region are bringing items to the show. 

The new center will feature a retail shop, a museum, and a training center for apprentices.penny

