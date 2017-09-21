Police Officer Fights to Keep Service Dog

A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.
Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.
Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.
Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
