Police Officer Fights to Keep Service Dog - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Police Officer Fights to Keep Service Dog

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.

A civil complaint has been filed by officer Maleri Cates who's been working for the city since May of 2014. She is suing the city of Red Lodge to fight to keep her K-9 officer called Drago.

In May of 2015, Cates was given a Belgian Malinois dog who would soon be called Drago and serve as a K-9 officer for the city of Red Lodge. Because Cates and Drago lived and worked together, they formed a strong bond within two years.

Documents state Drago suffers from a number of health issues and cates had been his caregiver. One of the health issues Drago has is severe separation anxiety. So severe that he has to be sedated whenever they're apart.

In August of this year, cates learned the K-9 program was going to be shut down. Later, Cates learned from city officials it was planned that Drago was going to be sold to the highest bidding law enforcement agency. Cates asked if she could purchase him and they told her she could if she was willing to match the highest bidder's price. They also said she could make the purchase in payments being deducted from her city paychecks over time.

City officials also informed cates that since the K-9 program was going to be terminated, her hourly pay would be cut from 25 dollars per hour to 22. After seeking counsel, Cates tried to negotiate with city officials but did not come to an agreement.

On Tuesday September 19th, Cates was ordered to turn Drago over to Grizzly Peak Animal Hospital by Wednesday morning.

Cates' attorney sent us a statement today saying: "Maleri and Drago have been inseparable for over two years, living and working together every day.  Maleri loves Drago, and as you can see from the attached photo, Drago loves Maleri.  Since the City of Red Lodge decided to end its K-9 program, Maleri's only goal has been to keep the dog who she has bonded with - a dog that has serious health issues that Maleri must address daily, and serious anxiety issues when separated from Maleri.  Maleri offered to pay Red Lodge fair market value for Drago, an offer Red Lodge initially accepted, but later backed out of.  Maleri never intended to sue her employer, and has been unwillingly forced into this position by overzealous City officials and the City's demand, made last night at 5 p.m., that she turn over Drago by 8 a.m. today.  Maleri looks forward to a resolution to this case, and a long and happy life with Drago."

KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with the city attorney for Red Lodge Rebecca Narmore, who said the dog was returned to Cates this morning and Cates has since filed a restraining order to protect Drago.

"The whole thing has been a difficult situation for the city, for the department, for the officer, and we're just going to try and get it resolved," Narmore said. "Hopefully as amicably as possible."

Maleri cates is still employed by the city of Red Lodge and has Drago under her care for the time being.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Your money: Western furniture "By Western Hands"

    Your money: Western furniture "By Western Hands"

    Thursday, September 21 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-09-21 05:01:48 GMT
    Can you imagine paying $25,000 for a pool table, or bed? That was the going price for furniture, and even boots at the Western Design Conference when it was headquartered in Cody. Furniture and accessory makers are bringing the pricey hand-made items back to Cody, permanently. The last time the Western Design Conference hosted a Cody exhibition, the buyers flew in on their own jets, to buy items like a burl footed pool table, a painted buffalo robe, and a pair of antique coin st...
    Can you imagine paying $25,000 for a pool table, or bed? That was the going price for furniture, and even boots at the Western Design Conference when it was headquartered in Cody. Furniture and accessory makers are bringing the pricey hand-made items back to Cody, permanently. The last time the Western Design Conference hosted a Cody exhibition, the buyers flew in on their own jets, to buy items like a burl footed pool table, a painted buffalo robe, and a pair of antique coin st...

  • Police Officer Fights to Keep Service Dog

    Police Officer Fights to Keep Service Dog

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-09-21 04:51:08 GMT

    A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.

    A police officer in Red Lodge is suing the city tonight and is fighting to keep her K-9 companion.

  • "Gator" stolen from Elder Grove School

    "Gator" stolen from Elder Grove School

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-09-21 00:29:41 GMT
    Klebe says this is a photo of the thief.Klebe says this is a photo of the thief.

    Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.

    Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mountain lion spotted in Laurel

    Mountain lion spotted in Laurel

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-09-20 16:53:28 GMT

    A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week. 

    A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week. 

  • Man charged with human sex trafficking to appear in court

    Man charged with human sex trafficking to appear in court

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-09-20 04:44:40 GMT

    It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.

    It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.

  • Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

    Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:18:44 GMT

    Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.

    Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.

  • Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

    Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:03:55 GMT

    Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.

    Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.

  • Woman: I'd rather go to jail than take down pro-Trump signs

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:18:39 GMT

    ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day. 

    ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day. 

  • 2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:51:49 GMT

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

  • Man allegedly fires shot at kids egging his house

    Man allegedly fires shot at kids egging his house

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:43:56 GMT

    A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house. 

    A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house. 

  • Montana ski resort webcams

    Montana ski resort webcams

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-09-19 16:30:20 GMT

    Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts! 

    Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts! 