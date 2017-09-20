"Gator" stolen from Elder Grove School

Klebe says this is a photo of the thief.

Elder Grove School is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.

According to Elder Grove Superintendent Justin Klebe, the Gator was stolen at 2:36 p.m. on Wednesday.

Klebe tells us the Gator was purchased by fundraising throughout their community in 2010. He says it cost about $20,000 when they purchased it.

Elder Grove uses the Gator to transport goods throughout their large campus, lawn work, snow removal, and much more.

He says the vehicle is used on a daily basis.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of their vehicle, you are asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at (406) 256-2929.