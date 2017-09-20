Fate of Second Chance Home Looms

Soon, more cuts will be made to the state budget. An organization that could see a complete cut of funding is one that helps struggling families.

Second Chance Home has been around for 10 years. It started in 2007 when it was awarded a federal grant. During the 7 year grant period, Amy Fladmo, the Executive Director for the Center for Children and Families, said the organization was able to prevent 25 children from ever entering the foster care system. She said Second Chance is an innovative approach to traditional foster care. Many families who come to Second Chance are struggling with substance abuse, according to Fladmo. "We can take the mother and her children and place them in a Second Chance Home where they are able to have a safe and stable environment. Mom is able to get access to chemical dependency and treatment services that are needed. Kids are able to get the skills needed to break the cycle of addiction," Fladmo said. According to the Executive Director, the program controls who is at the home where the family lives. That means, staff members are always on hand to insure safety of the children and to enforce their "no tolerance policy."

Fladmo believes there are also a lot of cost savings with the program. She told KULR-8 that Second Chance may be a "pay up front" deal, but that in the long run, money is saved because children are not being placed in the foster care system. According to Fladmo, a child could be in foster care anywhere from 12 to 24 months before being reunited with their parents or parent. If the child can go through Second Chance, that child can reunite immediately.

Melissa Olson, a mother who graduated from the program a month ago, said families who choose Second Chance have higher success because of it. In regards to the proposed cuts, she stated, "It would be devastating because we've worked so hard."

Shatara Walker, who also graduated from the program said if it wasn't for Second Chance she would still be homeless and would not have custody of her daughters. Walker told KULR-8, "Me getting the opportunity to live in the Second Chance Home, I was able to bring Izaylah home with me, and about a month later, my oldest daughter was able to move in with me."

Fladmo stated a daily rate is paid by child and family services for a family to stay in the home. She said that number is around 600-thousand dollars a year. Fladmo said if the cuts go through and Second Chance's budget is completely eliminated, the current 8 families in the program will be affected. Fladmo told KULR-8, "Kids will need to be removed again and placed back in foster care because they are not ready to transition on their own." A third mother KULR-8 spoke with said the mothers who could be affected will be devastated. Latoyia Moss said the program is, "All about bringing mothers and their kids together. It's just a bond you can't break."

As for the timeline of when the budgets will be cut, KULR-8 has been told cuts could begin after the first week of October. Jon Ebelt, the Public Information Officer for the Dept. of Public Health and Human Services told KULR-8 that the finance committee will have hearings on the cuts and will hear public comments during the first week of October. Ebelt said the department has a $105 million funding reduction to meet and he called the funding reduction "painful." He said all divisions in the department have to put forth a 10% plan.

Fladmo went on to say, "Completely eliminating services for our most vulnerable population is not something I stand behind and really doesn't reflect our values and morals as Montanans."

The department as well as Second Chance Home encourages citizens to go to balancetobudget.mt.gov to leave a comment.

Governor Steve Bullock will make the final call on the cuts.