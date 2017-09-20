Fate of Second Chance Home Looms

Elder Grove Schools is asking for your help in locating their stolen Gator.
Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.
Are you spending enough time with your doctor during your medical appointment? Chances are you're not – and that's the physicians themselves talking.
Cuts could be made to completely eliminate Second Chance Home.
The Montana Supreme Court has ordered the attorney general to rewrite ballot language for an initiative that would require people to use public restrooms designated for their gender at birth.
The governor's budget director is recommending Montana agencies cut $229 million in general fund spending over the next two years to balance the state's budget due to lower revenues than expected and this summer's higher firefighting costs this summer.
Are you spending enough time with your doctor during your medical appointment? Chances are you're not – and that's the physicians themselves talking.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.
A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house.
The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
