Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.
    
Cathy Budde says she was first alerted to the woman she's dubbed "The Mad Pooper" by her children, who caught the jogger in the act weeks ago. Budde tells KKTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2xO8JPl) the woman apologized after she questioned her. But she says the jogger has left something behind on her runs at least once a week for the past seven weeks.
    
Police have asked Budde to take pictures of the woman so they can try to identify her. Budde has put up a sign asking the woman to stop. She says there are public restrooms in the area.
    
Police Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti calls the case "uncharted territory."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

    Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:18:44 GMT

    Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.

    Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.

  • Kohl's to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores

    Kohl's to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:32:13 GMT

    Kohl's, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, says it will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month.

    Kohl's, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, says it will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month.

  • Toys R Us files for Chapter 11 reorganization

    Toys R Us files for Chapter 11 reorganization

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:49:00 GMT

    Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.

    Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mountain lion spotted in Laurel

    Mountain lion spotted in Laurel

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-09-20 16:53:28 GMT

    A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week. 

    A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week. 

  • Man charged with human sex trafficking to appear in court

    Man charged with human sex trafficking to appear in court

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-09-20 04:44:40 GMT

    It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.

    It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.

  • Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

    Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:03:55 GMT

    Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.

    Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.

  • 2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:51:49 GMT

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

  • Woman: I'd rather go to jail than take down pro-Trump signs

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:18:39 GMT

    ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day. 

    ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day. 

  • Man allegedly fires shot at kids egging his house

    Man allegedly fires shot at kids egging his house

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:43:56 GMT

    A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house. 

    A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house. 

  • Ales for Trails returns this Friday

    Ales for Trails returns this Friday

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-09-20 01:17:39 GMT

    The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.

    The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.

  • Montana ski resort webcams

    Montana ski resort webcams

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-09-19 16:30:20 GMT

    Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts! 

    Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts! 