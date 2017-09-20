Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.
Kohl's, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, says it will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month.
Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.
Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.
Equifax's Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer are retiring. The company announced their retirements Friday.
Transgender service members who are already enlisted will be allowed to stay in the military for now. President trump banned recruiting new transgender service members last month, citing medical costs.
LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the London subway attack.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."
A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.
It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.
A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house.
The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
