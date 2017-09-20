Montana must rewrite transgender bathroom ballot language - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Montana must rewrite transgender bathroom ballot language

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Supreme Court has ordered the attorney general to rewrite ballot language for an initiative that would require people to use public restrooms designated for their gender at birth.

The court ruled Tuesday in a challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana, saying the language didn't include the initiative's specific definition of "sex" and was otherwise vague.

The justices wrote that the language doesn't say the law would apply to local government buildings and public education facilities and doesn't include how much it would cost for them to comply.

It also fails to note that people could sue for emotional or mental distress if they encounter a transgender person in a public bathroom and the facility hadn't taken reasonable steps to prevent it.

The conservative Montana Family Foundation has until June to gather nearly 26,000 signatures to get the initiative on the November 2018 ballot.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mountain lion spotted in Laurel

    Mountain lion spotted in Laurel

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-09-20 16:53:28 GMT

    A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week. 

    A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week. 

  • Man charged with human sex trafficking to appear in court

    Man charged with human sex trafficking to appear in court

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-09-20 04:44:40 GMT

    It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.

    It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings.

  • Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

    Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:03:55 GMT

    Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.

    Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.

  • 2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:51:49 GMT

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

  • Woman: I'd rather go to jail than take down pro-Trump signs

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:18:39 GMT

    ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day. 

    ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day. 

  • Man allegedly fires shot at kids egging his house

    Man allegedly fires shot at kids egging his house

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:43:56 GMT

    A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house. 

    A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house. 

  • Ales for Trails returns this Friday

    Ales for Trails returns this Friday

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-09-20 01:17:39 GMT

    The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.

    The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.

  • Montana ski resort webcams

    Montana ski resort webcams

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-09-19 16:30:20 GMT

    Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts! 

    Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts! 