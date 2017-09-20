Full Time Producer Wanted

Job Description: We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual. This person will be responsible for gathering, organizing, coordinating and writing all elements involved in the production of a newscast. You must have solid journalistic judgment as well as a working knowledge of TV production including graphics, pre-production and computer skills. You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive "can-do" attitude and be a part of a team. We are not looking for show stackers or fillers, we are looking for producers.

Duties Also Include:

- Producing as scheduled. We have shows at 5pm, 6pm, 6:30pm and 10pm

- Writing and editing news copy

- Must meet deadlines and work well under pressure

- Possess good news judgment

- Positive "can do" attitude and team player

- Posting to KULR-8 News website and social media platforms

- Non-linear video-editing

Qualifications:

- Broadcast Journalism degree

- Previous line producing experience a plus

- Strong writing and communication skills

- Self-starter able to work with little direction and solve problems

- Must be dependable and reliable.

- May be called for other special events such as elections, fires, floods and/or other major events.

- Position open until filled

You can e-mail your cover letter and resume to phil@kulr.com or mail to:

News Director

KULR

2045 Overland Avenue

Billings, MT 59102

KULR-8 is an equal opportunity employer.