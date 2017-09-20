Full Time Producer Wanted

Job Description: We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual. This person will be responsible for gathering, organizing, coordinating and writing all elements involved in the production of a newscast. You must have solid journalistic judgment as well as a working knowledge of TV production including graphics, pre-production and computer skills. You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive "can-do" attitude and be a part of a team. We are not looking for show stackers or fillers, we are looking for producers.
Duties Also Include:
- Producing as scheduled. We have shows at 5pm, 6pm, 6:30pm and 10pm
- Writing and editing news copy
- Must meet deadlines and work well under pressure
- Possess good news judgment
- Positive "can do" attitude and team player
- Posting to KULR-8 News website and social media platforms
- Non-linear video-editing
Qualifications:
- Broadcast Journalism degree
- Previous line producing experience a plus
- Strong writing and communication skills
- Self-starter able to work with little direction and solve problems
- Must be dependable and reliable.
- May be called for other special events such as elections, fires, floods and/or other major events.
- Position open until filled
You can e-mail your cover letter and resume to phil@kulr.com or mail to:
News Director
KULR
2045 Overland Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
KULR-8 is an equal opportunity employer.
