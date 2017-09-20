Mountain lion spotted in Laurel

A mountain lion has been spotted in Laurel multiple times over the past week.

According to Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson, the mountain lion was last seen wandering around the north part of town.

The first sighting happened Thursday, September 14 near the area of 1st Avenue and 12th Street. Chief Musson says it was eating on a dead animal.

Captain Mark Guy of the Laurel PD reported the second sighting on Monday, Sep. 18. Capt. Guy says the mountain lion was eating a dead deer at Valley Drive and Beartooth Drive.

Chief Musson says a resident also heard what sounded like a mountain lion scream nearby their home.

According to Bob Gibson with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, it is likely the mountain lion is moving around it's territory searching for food, but will likely move on if it cannot find any.

He says most mountain lions average a range of 100-square miles. Gibson says they will not actively seek a mountain lion unless is becomes a threat to residents. i.e. if the mountain lion attacks a chicken coop, or a resident's child or pet.

Gibson also sent some tips for keeping you, your family, and your animals safe when mountain lions may be nearby.