Merriam-Webster is adding more than 250 new words to its dictionary.

A few are political, including "alt-right" and "dog whistle."

But some of the words are fun!

"Froyo," of course, is frozen yogurt.

"Pregame" is not just for football games anymore. It's when you drink alcohol before an event, like a party.

The beer "IPA" has also been added.