Man charged with human sex trafficking to appear in court

It was a crime that shocked the Magic City. Alleged human trafficking victims were found at a local Rodeway Inn hotel in Billings. It was one year ago tomorrow that law enforcement received the call from one of the alleged victims, leading them to take the man they say is responsible, into custody.



The parking lot at Rodeway Inn may seem quiet now, but a year ago, it was the place where police and FBI agents uncovered alleged victims of human sex trafficking.



Terrance Tyrell Edwards faces federal charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. He also faces charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution. One of the victims who was from Polson made the initial call to police.



Court documents reveal a total of five victims who claim to have been manipulated and forced into sex trafficking by Edwards. Three of them were minors.



Edwards faces 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted. He currently remains behind bars awaiting his federal trial which is scheduled for this coming Monday.