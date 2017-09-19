Rapid Healthcare: Making the most of your time with a doctor

Are you spending enough time with your doctor during your medical appointment?

Chances are you're not – and that's the physicians themselves talking.

A survey conducted by Medicare Health Plans of doctors and nurses shows that medical professionals are suffering from severe burnout. The reason why?There simply aren't enough of them to meet growing demands for their services!

Here's a look at how the numbers break down.

In Montana, there are just 2.2 doctors per 1,000 people living in the Treasure State and 15.4 nurses per 1,000 people.

In Wyoming, physicians are even rarer, with just 1.9 doctors per 1,000 people and far fewer nurses with just 6 nurses per 1,000.

So what can you do to give yourself a better chance of ensuring your doctor takes the time to hear your concerns?

We put that question to the experts at St. Vincent's Healthcare and Billings Clinic.

In both cases, each physician recommends that patients stay focused and speak only to the symptoms for which the appointment was made.

"You really want to try to stay with no more than two new problems," Dr. Edward Malters with St. Vincent Healthcare said. He said because of limited time, "the more problems there are, the less likely I am to focus on each of them, and the more likely I am going to focus my attention on referring you to other doctors just because I am running low on time."

For those who have several new ailments to discuss, Dr. Malters recommends asking for a follow-up appointment to discuss other concerns.

At Billings Clinic, Dr. Michael Temporal recommends being as prepared as possible. That starts with understanding and utilizing the patient portal, where all the patient's digital records are kept. It also contains a secure way to share medical information with your healthcare professional in between appointments.

And, like Dr. Malters, Dr. Temporal is a big fan of setting appointment goals.

"If we know at the beginning of the visit what it is you want to accomplish, then we can more efficiently use our time," Dr. Temporal said. He also recommends keeping up with paperwork following a visit.

"What I tell my patients for the annual wellness visit is if you went to another hospital, if you had to see another doctor, have this information. It's already written down what your conditions are, what your providers are, the last time you had a mammogram or colonoscopy, what your medications and allergies are. Have that because you may forget some of this information."