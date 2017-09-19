Ales for Trails returns this Friday

The best party in Billings is back!

The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017. This year it will be held at Dehler park from 5 to 10 p.m.

There will be live music bands, food trucks, a fat tire bike raffle and over fifty regional microbrews. The event is for those 21 and over.

Kristi Drake, the executive director for Billings TrailNet, says she is looking forward to this year's turnout.

"We raise about $100,000 from Ales for Trails sponsorships and admissions, so we put that money back into the trail system," Drake said. "Last year we hired an engineering firm to do the preliminary design on a trail across the Rims. That money goes right back into the trail system, and now we've got forty-four miles of trails, and we're trying to continue to build more,"

