Ales for Trails returns this Friday

Are you spending enough time with your doctor during your medical appointment? Chances are you're not – and that's the physicians themselves talking.
The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox released a landmark report Tuesday that provides a comprehensive outline of what the State of Montana currently does to address substance abuse through state programs.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
Laurel High School just donated all the money from their homecoming budget for fire relief in Montana.
A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house.
MetraPark announces classic rock legend Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band is coming to Billings.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck has informed members of the Billings School Board that he will resign at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. KULR-8 has a reporter at tonight's school board meeting will have more on this story at 10. ?
The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is seeing some changes. Sheriff Mike Linder said there are openings for six new detention officers.
No, you're not seeing things.
