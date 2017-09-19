Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

Are you spending enough time with your doctor during your medical appointment? Chances are you're not – and that's the physicians themselves talking.
The best party in Billings is back! The annual Ales for Trails event is this Friday, September 22, 2017.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox released a landmark report Tuesday that provides a comprehensive outline of what the State of Montana currently does to address substance abuse through state programs.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
Are you spending enough time with your doctor during your medical appointment? Chances are you're not – and that's the physicians themselves talking.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
The Idaho Transportation Department is considering the construction of overpasses that would provide wildlife a safe crossing over a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near the state's border with Montana.
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox released a landmark report Tuesday that provides a comprehensive outline of what the State of Montana currently does to address substance abuse through state programs.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
The Idaho Transportation Department is considering the construction of overpasses that would provide wildlife a safe crossing over a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near the state's border with Montana.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A sheriff in northeastern Montana says his office and the FBI have communicated with the person suspected to have sent text and email threats that prompted schools to cancel classes on Friday and weekend events. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says in a statement released Saturday that the communication has been through written, "electronic means."
Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.
It's not your average pet rescue.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday. The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest."
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
It's pretty much common knowledge that Richland started out as a government town. However, you probably didn't know that back in those days some strange and seemingly innocent things were illegal.
ATLANTA - Equifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States. The population of the U.S. was about 324 million as of Jan. 1, 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which means the Equifax incident affects a huge portion of the United States.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
Laurel High School just donated all the money from their homecoming budget for fire relief in Montana.
A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house.
MetraPark announces classic rock legend Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band is coming to Billings.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck has informed members of the Billings School Board that he will resign at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. KULR-8 has a reporter at tonight's school board meeting will have more on this story at 10. ?
The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is seeing some changes. Sheriff Mike Linder said there are openings for six new detention officers.
