Man Faces 26 Felony Charges

KULR-8 has obtained court documents in the case involving Charles Green. He is the man accused of repeatedly beating his girlfriend to what some might call "unrecognizable" over a period of a few months in 2016. The documents also state others were allegedly threatened by Green.

Green is facing 26 felony charges tied to incidents reported between May 14, 2016 and August 4, 2016. The charges are as followed:

7 cts of Partner or Family Member Assault

13 cts of Assault with a Weapon

4 cts of Aggravated Assault

1 ct of Kidnapping

1 ct of Aggravated Kidnapping

The assault with a weapon charges state that Green used numerous objects to inflict punishment. Those objects include a hammer, a wrench, a hose, a tack strip, a pistol, and much more. For the kidnapping charges, Green is accused of restraining the victim and then transporting her to Molt, Montana. On another occasion, Green allegedly left the victim in a closet that was tied closed while he left for the day.

The alleged victim, who is the defendant's girlfriend, is identified in the documents as "T.H." The documents also have over 25 other initials who are identified as witnesses in the incidents. Interviews by detectives of the alleged victim, witnesses, and officers who were called to different scenes are also documented.

As for Green, he still sits in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He is being held on bonds totaling over $1 million dollars.