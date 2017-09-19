Toys R Us files for Chapter 11 reorganization

Kohl's, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, says it will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month.
Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.
Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.
Equifax's Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer are retiring. The company announced their retirements Friday.
Transgender service members who are already enlisted will be allowed to stay in the military for now. President trump banned recruiting new transgender service members last month, citing medical costs.
LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the London subway attack.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."
It was a brief taste of freedom for Joey the kangaroo who kicked his way out of a pen at a southeast Wisconsin pumpkin farm, only to be rounded up by sheriff's deputies.
Laurel High School just donated all the money from their homecoming budget for fire relief in Montana.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house.
MetraPark announces classic rock legend Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band is coming to Billings.
School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck has informed members of the Billings School Board that he will resign at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. KULR-8 has a reporter at tonight's school board meeting will have more on this story at 10. ?
The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is seeing some changes. Sheriff Mike Linder said there are openings for six new detention officers.
No, you're not seeing things.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
